WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that would allow users to easily import their profile photos from other Meta-owned platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. The update, spotted in a recent beta version of the app, could simplify the way users set up their WhatsApp profiles by reducing the need for manual uploads.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the feature appears in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.21.23). Once enabled, users will be able to link their Meta accounts and directly select a profile picture from Facebook or Instagram within WhatsApp’s profile settings. This adds to the existing options of capturing a photo, choosing one from the gallery, creating a Meta avatar, or using Meta AI to generate an image.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that the options to import a profile picture from Facebook or Instagram are now part of the profile edit menu. By tapping either of the two, the app can fetch and apply the same profile picture used on those platforms. However, this functionality may require linking the user’s WhatsApp account to Meta’s Accounts Centre, which is designed to manage cross-app integrations across Meta services.

Previously, users who wanted to use the same photo across platforms had to download the image from Facebook or Instagram and then upload it manually to WhatsApp. This new feature would streamline that process, saving time and effort for users who maintain consistent branding or identity across their social media profiles.

WABetaInfo notes that the feature remains optional and is disabled by default. Users will have full control over whether or not they wish to link their accounts. Importantly, the integration reportedly does not impact WhatsApp’s core privacy protections, such as end-to-end encryption.

Currently, this capability is still in development and limited to a subset of beta testers via the Google Play Beta programme. A wider rollout is expected in a future update, although no official release timeline has been confirmed.