Runway, the New York-based AI firm, has introduced its latest innovation in artificial intelligence video editing – a video-to-video model called Aleph. The Runway Aleph is designed for advanced post-production workflows, enabling users to perform a wide range of transformations on input videos, including adding, removing, and modifying objects, changing environments, and generating new camera angles or future frames of a scene.

Runway posted on X, “Introducing Runway Aleph, a new way to edit, transform and generate video. Aleph is a state-of-the-art in-context video model, setting a new frontier for multi-task visual generation, with the ability to perform a wide range of edits on an input video such as adding, removing and transforming objects, getting new angles of a scene and modifying style and lighting, among many other tasks.”

Runway Aleph represents a significant step forward in AI-driven video generation. The model allows creators to edit videos using descriptive text prompts. Runway demonstrated its capabilities in a blog post, showing that Aleph can not only transform the time of day and weather conditions in a scene but also alter materials, recolor objects, and even apply specific motion dynamics – such as drone camera movement – to entirely different settings.

The tool can also generate additional frames beyond the original video and create alternative perspectives, such as extreme close-ups or wide-angle shots. All of these transformations are performed while preserving the original context and continuity of the footage.

Runway has not yet disclosed specific technical specifications for Aleph, such as supported video lengths, aspect ratios, or pricing tiers. The company’s video AI tools are already in use by major content producers, including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, suggesting that Aleph is aimed at professionals seeking flexible, AI-enhanced editing options.

The model will initially be rolled out to enterprise and creative users, with wider availability to all users in the coming weeks. More information about Aleph’s general release and platform integration is expected to follow as the company completes its phased rollout.