Noise has launched the Noise Air Clips 2, the latest addition to its Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) lineup. As the successor to the original Noise Air Clips, the new model introduces an upgraded Open Beam Design featuring a clip-on form factor and soft grip for comfortable long-term wear.

The earbuds are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers and are powered by Noise’s proprietary AirWave Technology. This air conduction-based audio tech ensures high-quality sound delivery while minimizing audio leakage. It also allows users to remain aware of their surroundings without needing to remove the earbuds – an ideal feature for those who prefer open-ear designs for safety and convenience.

The Noise Air Clips 2, available in Green, Black, and White, uses an IPX5-rated design for splash and sweat resistance and comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, touch controls, dual-device pairing, and Hyper Sync technology for quick and seamless connection, and a dedicated low-latency mode for gamers.

The earbuds deliver up to 40 hours of total playback and 6.5 hours on a single charge with support for Instacharge fast charging that offers up to 150 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge. Other features, such as Voice assistant support and hands-free calling, come built in while offering a 1-year warranty.

The Noise Air Clips 2 is priced at ₹3,999 (launch price, ₹3,999 listing price) and will go on sale starting 29th July 2025 at 12 PM via the Noise website and Amazon.in. It is available for pre-booking with ₹1749 worth of coupon discount by purchasing a pass for ₹499 on the Noise website (additional ₹1,250 discount on launch day, ₹2,250 effective price).



Noise Air Clips 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹3,999 (listing price)

₹3,999 (listing price) Availability: 29th July 2025 at 12 PM via the Noise website and Amazon.in; pre-booking available

29th July 2025 at 12 PM via the Noise website and Amazon.in; pre-booking available Offers: ₹1749 worth of coupon discount on pre-booking for ₹499 pass (additional ₹1,250 discount on launch day on the Noise website, ₹2,250 effective price)

