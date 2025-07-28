Redmi India has today launched the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India, expanding its popular Note series, priced at ₹13,999 with offers. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is a toned-down variant of its Note 14 sibling, highlighting its segment’s toughest Super AMOLED 120 Hz screen with 2,100 nits peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera, 45W fast charging, HyperOS, and more.

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and offers 2,100 nits of peak brightness. Other display features include a 2,160 Hz instant touch sampling rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant design.

The smartphone offers a new Crimson Art color variant with deep red tones and a smooth matte-gloss finish, joining the existing Mystic White and Titan Black options from its Note series lineup. The rear side uses a triple camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600C main + 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro while the front side comes with a 20 MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra octa-core SoC paired with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, expandable via microSD card. It packs a 5,110 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and runs on HyperOS based on Android 15. Other features include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR blaster.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ Resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz instant touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP64 dust and water resistance, 7.99 mm thickness, 190 grams weight

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for its single 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and will be available from 7th August 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 instant cashback with major bank cards or a ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers