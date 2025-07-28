vivo India has teased the upcoming launch of the vivo V60 smartphone in India, expected to debut in August as the successor to last year’s vivo V50. The teaser confirms ZEISS optics and highlights a 100x zoom capability, hinting at major camera upgrades. The V60 is touted to be the slimmest smartphone in the 6,500 mAh battery segment, combining a massive battery with a sleek profile. This follows the upcoming launch of the vivo T4R 5G in India on 31st July.

According to the teaser, the vivo V60 will be available in three color options – Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Gray. The rear side confirms a triple camera setup backed with ZEISS optics and offers a 100x zoom. The setup is expected to use a 50 MP main sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x telephoto camera, alongside a 50 MP selfie camera with 4K video recording.

The V60 will be the slimmest smartphone in the 6,500 mAh battery segment, alongwith an equal-depth quad-curved AMOLED display, likely to be a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120 Hz panel, and an upgrade to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, replacing the previous Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 used in earlier models. Other features, such as IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, and 90W fast charging, are expected.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India’s online store, and offline retailers. More details will be revealed closer to launch.