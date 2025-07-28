vivo has confirmed that the vivo T4R 5G will launch in India on 31st July at 12 PM and will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India’s online store, and offline retail outlets. The T4R 5G joins vivo’s growing T4 series lineup, including the vivo T4x 5G, vivo T4 Ultra, vivo T4 5G, and vivo T4 Lite 5G.

Earlier, vivo began teasing the vivo T4R 5G, the latest addition to its vivo T4 series, positioning it as India’s slimmest quad-curved display smartphone with a thickness of just 7.39 mm. The design includes a premium quad-curved glass display, giving the phone a sleek and futuristic look.

As per the teasers, the smartphone uses a dual camera setup and a Ring light flash, could feature a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, and a 2 MP secondary camera, while the front is expected to come with a 32 MP front camera with support for 4K video recording.

In terms of hardware, the vivo T4R 5G is rumored to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, and a 6.77-inch Full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

More details including pricing and availability are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.