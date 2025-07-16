vivo India is gearing up to launch its vivo T4R 5G smartphone in India. The company has released a teaser showcasing a glimpse of its quad-curve screen, touting it as the slimmest quad-curved display phone in the country.

The vivo T4R 5G will be the brand’s latest smartphone under the vivo T4 Series lineup, joining the vivo T4x 5G, vivo T4 Ultra, vivo T4 5G, and vivo T4 Lite 5G. Early teasers suggest that the upcoming vivo T4R 5G will be the slimmest quad-curved display phone in the country, measuring just 7.39 mm in thickness. The design offers a premium look with a display that curves on all four edges.

Key highlights of the T4R expected are a quad-curved OLED display, sized at 6.77 inches with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, wrapped in a 7.39 mm premium curved glass design. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC with up to 12 GB of RAM.

The teaser hints at a camera module similar to the upcoming iQOO Z10R, indicating a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS, paired with a 2 MP secondary sensor, while a 32 MP selfie camera is also expected, supporting 4K video recording on both front and rear.

The vivo T4R 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India Online store, and offline retail outlets post-launch. While the official launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected to be revealed in the coming days. Stay tuned for official pricing and specifications once vivo makes the announcement.