OpenAI is reportedly working on native support for Microsoft Excel (.xlsx) and PowerPoint (.pptx) file formats within ChatGPT, according to The Information. While users can currently generate such files via text and download them, the new upgrade could allow real-time editing and interaction directly inside ChatGPT’s interface, including Canvas mode.

This update would bridge the gap between text-based file generation and functional document editing, letting users insert formulas, animations, and visual elements within Excel and PowerPoint-like environments.

What’s Coming

Native .xlsx and .pptx support: Users may soon be able to create and edit Excel and PowerPoint files directly in ChatGPT.

There’s no confirmed launch date yet, but the goal is to reduce user dependency on Microsoft Office while making ChatGPT a more robust productivity tool.