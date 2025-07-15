After years of anticipation, Tesla has officially entered the Indian passenger vehicle market with the launch of its popular Tesla Model Y electric SUV. The launch marks a major milestone for the American EV giant, with the Model Y now available to Indian buyers starting at ₹60,99,690 (on-road) for the base Rear-Wheel Drive variant, and ₹69,07,690 for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive.

The launch coincides with the opening of Tesla’s first Experience Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The company has confirmed that more outlets will follow in Delhi NCR and Gurugram, as it sets its sights on India’s growing premium EV market. Here are 5 things you need to know about Tesla Model Y electric SUV in India.

1) Refined Yet Futuristic Design

The Tesla Model Y in India features subtle design updates, including redesigned front and rear lightbars to improve aerodynamics and range. The minimal exterior is complemented by a panoramic glass roof, acoustic laminated windows, and hands-free powered boot operation, making the SUV both practical and stylish.

2) Clean, Tech-Driven Interior

Inside, the Model Y offers a premium, clutter-free cabin. A large 15.4-inch touchscreen controls most vehicle functions, while an additional 8-inch screen caters to rear-seat passengers. The use of soft-touch materials, ambient wraparound lighting, and aluminium accents gives the cabin a high-end feel.

The vehicle comes with heated and ventilated front seats, power reclining rear seats, dual-zone climate control, and a UV/infrared-tinted panoramic roof, reinforcing Tesla’s focus on comfort and innovation.

3) Performance & Range

Tesla is offering two Model Y variants in India:

Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive

500 km WLTP Range

0 – 100 km/h in 5.9 sec

Supercharge – up to 238 km in 15 min

Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive

622 km WLTP Range

0 – 100 km/h in 5.6 sec

Supercharge – up to 267 km in 15 min

The models support Tesla’s global Supercharger network, which is expected to begin rollout in India soon.

4) Entertainment, AI & Remote Features

The infotainment suite includes Tesla Theater for streaming services like Netflix and YouTube, and Tesla Arcade for gaming. Remote access via the Tesla app allows owners to pre-cool the cabin, check location, manage charging, and more.

Connectivity features include:

9-speaker premium audio

Bluetooth controls for rear passengers

Dashcam and Sentry Mode security

Smart route planning with charging stops

5) Focus on Safety

Tesla brings its full suite of safety features to India, including:

8 exterior cameras, including a new forward camera

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Lane Departure Avoidance

Forward Collision Alert

The vehicle is also designed to be future-ready for full self-driving (FSD) capabilities, which can be unlocked through a ₹6 lakh software upgrade when regulatory approvals are in place.

Tesla Model Y Price in India, Customization Options, & Availability

Variant On-Road Price (India)

Model Y RWD ₹60,99,690

Model Y Long Range RWD ₹69,07,690

Paint Options:

Standard: Stealth Grey

Premium: Pearl White, Diamond Black (₹95,000), Glacier Blue (₹1,25,000), Quicksilver, Ultra Red (₹1,95,000)

Interior Trim:

Black and White (₹95,000 extra)

Add-ons:

Full Self Driving: ₹6,00,000

Final pricing may vary by state and includes taxes and registration.

Deliveries Begin Later This Year