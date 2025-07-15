India’s electric two-wheeler segment is buzzing with innovation, and several major players are preparing to launch exciting new models. Here are five key electric scooters from Ather, TVS, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kinetic to keep an eye on in the coming months.

1) TVS Orbiter (Likely Under ₹1 Lakh)

TVS Motor is reportedly working on a brand-new budget electric scooter, likely to be named TVS Orbiter. Positioned below the iQube, this e-scooter will use the 2.2 kWh battery pack and Bosch hub motor from the entry-level iQube. Expected top speed is around 70 kmph with a range of 75 – 80 km, making it a practical option for daily commutes under ₹1 lakh.

2) Yamaha RY01 / Yamaha Neo’s / EMF (Expected)

The Yamaha RY01, Yamaha’s first electric scooter for India, is expected to launch by late 2025 or early 2026. This India-bound electric scooter by River and Yamaha, codenamed RY01, is developed in collaboration with Bengaluru-based River, based on the River Indie.

The RY01 has already been spotted testing and is likely to use a 4 kWh battery, offering a range of around 100 km. The RY01 is expected to target performance-focused riders, with key similarities to the Indie but distinct design tweaks. The RY01 may be priced at around ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha is reportedly preparing to launch the Yamaha Neo’s or EMF electric scooters in India. Known for their global success, these scooters bring futuristic styling, swappable batteries, and smart app connectivity, targeting premium city riders.

3) Ather Rizta/EL New Variants

After launching the Rizta with practicality at its core, Ather is likely to roll out new variants offering better range, smart features, and possibly a lower entry price. The Rizta series will continue focusing on family-friendly performance with smart connectivity and safety enhancements.

Ather Energy is also set to unveil its new EL platform on 30th August, marking the company’s entry into the budget EV segment. Touted as Ather’s most affordable lineup yet, scooters based on this platform aim to compete with rivals like Ola and TVS in the mass-market category.

The company will also showcase concept vehicles based on the EL, 450, and Rizta platforms during its Community Day event. Production is likely to begin in early 2026 at Ather’s upcoming facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The EL platform could be a game-changer for Ather, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

4) Kinetic Green E-Luna Variants / Kinetic DX

Kinetic DX, the retro icon, returns with a modern twist. Kinetic Green is bringing back the nostalgic Kinetic DX, now in a new-age electric avatar. Launching before Diwali 2025, this e-scooter will feature a TFT display, advanced IoT features, and an intelligent digital platform co-developed with Jio Things. It will also offer multiple battery configurations and fast-charging support, blending retro charm with modern tech. The brand is now planning additional variants tailored for commercial and rural utility users. Expect more durable builds and value-focused pricing, making them ideal for daily and heavy-duty runs.

5) Suzuki e-Access and Burgman Electric

The Suzuki e-Access, first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, is nearing market launch. Media test rides have been completed, and mass production began in May 2025 at Suzuki’s Gurgaon facility. The e-scooter features a 3.07 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering a claimed range of 95 km per charge. It also packs several modern features such as fast charging, front disc brakes, a TFT display with Bluetooth, 12-inch wheels, USB charging, LED lighting, and a side-stand interlock system.

On the other hand, the Burgman Electric, while not officially announced, has been spied multiple times during tests. Based on the popular Burgman Street, this electric variant could offer premium features, proven design, and a spacious frame, catering to the upper segment of the EV market.

Whether you’re into style, range, utility, or smart tech, these upcoming scooters have something for everyone. With big names entering the race, the second half of 2025 could see a major shift in India’s EV two-wheeler landscape.