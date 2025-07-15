Tesla has officially launched its long-awaited Model Y electric SUV in India, with prices starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), according to its website. This marks the electric vehicle giant’s first foray into the Indian market, alongside the opening of its inaugural Tesla showroom in Mumbai today.

The showroom, located in a gated commercial complex in the city, was tightly guarded by police as curious onlookers attempted to catch a glimpse of the sleek EV draped in black and grey covers behind glass walls. The minimalist showroom features Tesla branding in black against a stark white backdrop, reflecting the brand’s global aesthetic.

Tesla Model Y Price in India

Tesla is offering two variants of the Model Y in India at launch:

Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive: ₹59.89 lakh

₹59.89 lakh Tesla Model Y Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive: ₹67.89 lakh

In comparison, the Model Y is priced at $44,990 in the U.S., 263,500 yuan ($36,700) in China, and €45,970 ($53,700) in Germany. The price differential in India is largely due to import duties and logistics, as the vehicles are initially being shipped as CBUs (Completely Built Units).

Tesla enters a premium EV segment dominated by established luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which already have multiple electric models in India. In the broader EV landscape, Tesla will also compete with homegrown players such as Tata Motors and Mahindra, though their offerings cater more to the mass-market segment.

India, the world’s third-largest car market, currently sees only about 4% of its total car sales coming from EVs. High upfront costs and limited public charging infrastructure continue to be key deterrents for prospective EV buyers.

Elon Musk has expressed interest in the Indian market for years, but a concrete entry only materialized after months of speculation. While India has offered tax incentives for automakers willing to invest in local manufacturing, Musk has so far steered clear of major commitments toward domestic production.

The Indian government is targeting 30% EV penetration in car sales by 2030, offering policy support and infrastructure development to accelerate adoption.

Tesla’s launch also coincides with Vietnamese EV maker VinFast starting pre-bookings for its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India, signaling a rise in global competition in the Indian EV space.

