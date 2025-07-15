vivo is preparing to launch its next-gen vivo X300 series smartphones later this year, and new leaks suggest a major upgrade in the camera department. The vivo X300 Series is likely to feature a triple setup of 200 MP main camera + 50MP ultra-wide camera + 50MP telephoto camera.

According to popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming vivo X300 could debut with a 200 MP 1/1.4-inch main camera, marking a significant jump from the 50 MP Sony sensor used in the current X200 lineup. In contrast to earlier reports that hinted at the use of a new 50 MP Sony LYT-828 1/1.28-inch sensor, the leaker now confirms that the 200 MP unit will take its place, aiming to push boundaries in mobile photography.

In addition to the new main sensor, the vivo X300 is also said to retain a 50 MP ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera, a setup similar to what we saw in the vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro Mini models. The new optical focus prism module has also been tipped, which could further enhance stabilization and zoom clarity.

Other expected specs and features include a 6.3-inch 120 Hz OLED display, an advanced 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, wireless charging support, and IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The lineup is likely to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, while more details around performance, battery, and software are still under wraps.

The vivo X300 is expected to debut around October 2025 in China. As leaks continue to surface, more information regarding variants, pricing, and launch markets should emerge in the coming weeks.