Ambrane has launched its new MagSurge 10,000 mAh wireless power bank in India at ₹1,999, offering portability, utility, and safety in a sleek form factor tailored for on-the-go wireless charging, especially for MagSafe-compatible devices.

Built using a lightweight and durable polycarbonate shell, the MagSurge fits easily into pockets or travel bags, making it a convenient power solution for everyday use. The standout feature is its integrated foldable stand, enabling users to place their phones upright for hands-free calls, video streaming, or browsing while charging.

The Ambrane MagSurge is Qi2 certified and fully supports MagSafe magnetic alignment, ensuring a secure fit and efficient wireless power transfer. It offers 15W wireless charging and 22W wired fast charging via the USB Type-C port, with PD and PPS protocol support for a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and accessories.

For protection and durability, the power bank incorporates Ambrane’s SafeCharge technology, offering safeguards against overheating, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits. The product is BIS-certified and cleared through rigorous quality checks to ensure reliability and flight-safe usage. The powerbank comes in two color options – Golden and Purple.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Rajpal, Managing Director – Ambrane India, said, “At Ambrane, we’ve built a strong reputation in the powerbank category by focusing on user-first design & innovation. With MagSurge, we are not only embracing the latest Qi2 standards but also delivering a sleek, travel-ready solution that supports today’s fast-paced lifestyles. This product represents our commitment to quality and performance under the Make in India initiative.”

The Ambrane MagSurge 10000mAh wireless power bank is priced at ₹1,999 and is available in Golden and Purple color variants. The device is now on sale via Amazon.in, Flipkart, and select offline retail outlets across India.

