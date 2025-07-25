Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched its 5G services in Sonipat, Haryana, as part of its ongoing rollout across India. This follows previous 5G deployments in major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chandigarh, Patna, Nagpur, and Jaipur.

Rahul Joshi, Business Head – Punjab, Haryana, HP & JK, Vodafone Idea, said, “As we launch Vi 5G in Sonipat, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to Haryana. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Haryana, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption.”

Starting tomorrow, Vi users in Sonipat with compatible 5G smartphones will be able to access the new high-speed network. As an introductory offer, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting from ₹299.

In addition to launching 5G, Vi has also upgraded its 4G network across Haryana. The telecom operator has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on 1,700+ sites and doubled capacity from 5 MHz to 10 MHz on 1,200+ sites in key locations such as Panipat, Bhiwani, Rewari, Palwal, Jind, Hisar, Rohtak, and Ambala. The company has also expanded 2,100 MHz spectrum capacity from 10 MHz to 15 MHz on over 1,000 sites and installed 230+ new sites in the state.

Vi has confirmed plans to expand its 5G footprint to Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad next, as part of its broader goal to cover 23 cities across its 17 priority circles, where it holds 5G spectrum rights.