The realme Buds T200, just launched alongside the realme 15 Pro 5G, is the latest addition to realme’s audio ecosystem, and it aims to strike a balance between value and performance. With an aggressive price tag and an impressive spec sheet, these earbuds are a solid contender for those looking for budget-friendly wireless audio without compromising on essential features. Key highlights include up to 50 hours of playback, 32 dB ANC, 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, dual device connection 2.0, IP55 dust and water resistant design, along with LDAC high definition sound, Spatial audio, mind flow, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the earbuds and how it performs in real-world use in our realme Buds T200 review.

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The Buds T200 follow a minimal yet sleek and elegant aesthetic, with a compact stem and a snug in-ear fit that stays secure even during long listening sessions. The earbuds come with IP55 dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts or outdoor use. The charging case is pocket-friendly and has a clean matte finish with a subtle realme branding.

The glossy finish, however, can be a bit of a fingerprint magnet, something to keep in mind if you’re planning to show them off. The case is lightweight and pocketable, and easy to carry. While you don’t get a dedicated pairing/reset button, there’s an LED indicator on the front for battery and connection status, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging.

Audio Performance, ANC & Features

The realme Buds T200 features 12.4 mm dynamic bass drivers, offering deep, punchy lows and vibrant mids for its price. While not as layered as dual-driver setups, these single drivers are tuned for a promising bass-heavy sound, making them good for EDM, hip-hop, and cinematic soundtracks on a budget. The highs are clean enough for everyday listening.

What stands out is the support for LDAC high-definition sound, enabling near-lossless audio streaming at up to ~990 kbps. Paired with Dynamic Audio and Spatial Audio modes, the earbuds create a wide and immersive soundstage, rare at this price point.

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 32 dB does an impressive job of cutting ambient noise. Whether in traffic or a cafe, the ANC holds up well for its class, and the Transparency mode allows ambient sounds when needed. Call quality is decent with built-in mics, and environmental noise suppression works adequately during voice calls.

Additional features like Game Mode for low-latency gaming, which ensures synchronized audio during fast-paced gaming. Other than that, the Dual Device Connection 2.0 also brings convenience, allowing you to switch between two devices seamlessly.

All features can be customized via the realme Link app, including custom EQ, ANC modes, gesture controls, and the soothing Mind Flow mode offering ambient soundscapes to enhance focus or relaxation.

Battery Life & Charging

Battery life is a major win here. The realme Buds T200 boast up to 50 hours of total playback time with the charging case, among the highest in the segment. With ANC enabled, the number drops a bit but still gives over 30+ hours in total (roughly 6-7 hours on a single charge with ANC on). That’s more than enough for long workdays, travel, or binge-watching weekends. Charging is quick via USB Type-C, expect around 10 minutes of charging to get you through a few hours of use.

Verdict – realme Buds T200 Review

At a budget-friendly price, the realme Buds T200 deliver where it matters – solid ANC, long-lasting battery, and feature-rich audio playback with LDAC and Spatial Audio support. With its distinctive color and shape adding flair, Hi-Res Audio playback, balanced sound, reliable ANC, up to 50 hours of music playback, along with a clean pairing experience, dual device support, and extras like game mode and Mind Flow, the realme Buds T200 brings premium elements to the budget segment. If you’re looking for stylish earbuds that don’t skimp on core features, the realme Buds T200 are a great all-rounder for its price.

