realme is upping the game again with its new realme 15 Pro 5G, a feature-rich mid-ranger that aims to redefine what you get at this price point. The realme 15 Pro Series 5G just launched in India, adding the next-generation smartphones to its number series lineup. We got the realme 15 Pro 5G, the higher variant among the two flaunting its ultra-smooth 144 Hz 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with 6,500 nits super-high peak brightness, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, along with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

In addition, it brings a versatile triple 50 MP camera setup (50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP selfie cameras), a premium IP69-rated military-grade backed vegan leather design, and the goodness of realme UI 6.0 with AI features like AI Edit Genie, and more. Here’s what stood out in our early hands-on experience and first impressions of the realme 15 Pro 5G.

The realme 15 Pro 5G has an ultra-slim 7.69 mm profile that feels surprisingly light and premium in hand, especially for a phone packing a massive 7,000 mAh battery. The back panel comes with a vegan suede leather finish, offering a soft-touch texture that resists smudges and adds grip. It has IP69 military-grade durability with metallic side frames, making it one of the toughest devices in its segment – water, dust, and drop resistant.

Up front, the 144 Hz 4D Curve+ AMOLED display is stunning, with the crisper 1.5K+ resolution for sharp visuals, and the high 6,500 nits of peak brightness make everything pop – even outdoors under harsh sunlight. Whether scrolling, gaming, or watching HDR content, the viewing experience feels flagship-grade. The 144 Hz high refresh rate, combined with realme UI’s animations, makes every interaction ultra-fluid.

The sides are minimalistic and clean, with the power and volume buttons on the right, while the bottom offers a USB Type-C port, flanked by the speaker grille and SIM tray, and another speaker (earpiece) and microphone at the top. No 3.5 mm headphone jack here, but you do get stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience.

For internals, the realme 15 Pro 5G is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core SoC paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring top-notch speeds for multitasking, gaming, and heavy app usage. There’s also up to 14 GB dynamic RAM expansion, taking the total to a massive 26 GB on demand. Our brief usage showed fluid app switching, fast boot-ups, and no noticeable lags – everything felt effortlessly smooth, thanks to its 144 Hz screen smoothness.

realme has gone big with the cameras – literally. You get a triple 50 MP setup on the phone, including a main sensor, an ultra-wide, and even a 50 MP selfie shooter on the front. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60 fps, a feature usually found in much higher-end phones.

The rear side with triple setup consists of a 50 MP OIS main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a portrait camera. Meanwhile, the front side boasts a 50 MP selfie camera, capable of recording 4K video at 60 fps. The camera supports various AI features, including the industry’s first AI Edit Genie feature alongside AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, AI Snap Mode, and more. We’ll be testing the camera performance in detail soon in our full review.

There’s a whopping 7,000 mAh massive battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and the phone runs on Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0 interface backed with AI features. The UI feels refined, with fewer bloatware apps than before, and the animations are tuned to take full advantage of the 144 Hz panel.

Early Verdict – realme 15 Pro 5G

The realme 15 Pro 5G makes a powerful first impression, checks off nearly every box for a modern premium mid-ranger: powerful specs (Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with as much as 12 GB RAM), stunning and super bright display (144 Hz, 6,500 nits), massive 7,000 mAh battery, versatile cameras with focused on selfie shooter (50 MP with 4K support), and top-nothc durability – all wrapped in a slim, stylish design. For now, we can say the device looks promising with all these on-paper specs and features, and might even create a standard for its segment. We’ll have a full review soon with detailed performance, camera samples, and battery endurance. Stay tuned.

