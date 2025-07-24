realme India has launched its realme 15 Pro Series 5G smartphones in India, adding the next generation to its number series lineup. The series includes the two smartphones – the realme 15 Pro 5G and realme 15 5G. The realme 15 Pro 5G highlights its 144 Hz 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with 6,500 nits super-high peak brightness, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 5G SoC, 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP selfie camera trio, IP69 rated military-grade durability, realme UI 6.0 with AI features like AI Edit Genie, and more.

The realme 15 Pro 5G flaunts its 7.69 mm slim design with a vegan suede leather finish on the back. The front side sports a 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with a 1.5K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,280 pixels), a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a super-high peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The smartphone is protected with IP69 dust and water-resistance and military-grade shock resistance.

The rear side features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP OIS main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8 MP portrait camera. Meanwhile, the front side boasts a 50 MP selfie camera, capable of recording 4K video at 60 fps. The camera supports various AI features, including the industry’s first AI Edit Genie feature alongside AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, AI Snap Mode, and more.

For specs, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s newest chip – the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core SoC paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (+14 GB Dynamic RAM expansion), and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and packs a 7,000 mAh massive battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0 interface backed with AI features.

The realme 14 Pro 5G is priced at ₹28,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, ₹30,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, ₹32,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and ₹35,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 30th July 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores.

realme 15 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹28,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹32,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹35,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹28,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹32,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹35,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 30th July 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores

30th July 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 instant bank discount

Get realme 15 Pro 5G on realme.com/in