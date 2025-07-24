Sony’s latest PS5 beta update brings a handy feature that lets you pair your wireless DualSense controller with multiple devices like a PC, phone, or tablet – and switch between them without re-pairing every time. You can now pair the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers with multiple devices as well as use the new Power Saver mode for supported games.

With the new PS5 update, DualSense controllers can now register up to four different devices simultaneously – such as PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets, without needing to re-pair each time. Users can seamlessly switch between devices using specific button combinations.

How To Pair PS5 DualSense Controller With Multiple Devices

Now, you can assign the controller to different pairing “slots” by holding the PS button and one of the four action buttons (△, ○, ✕, ▢) for five seconds. Each action button corresponds to one of four available slots. When the controller is paired with a device, the light bar and player indicator will flash to confirm the connection. Switching devices is as simple as pressing the PS button and the respective action button, even if the controller is powered off.

Want to use your DualSense seamlessly between your PS5 and mobile or PC setup? This new update makes it easier than ever. Here’s how you can use this feature:

Step 1: Update to the Latest PS5 Beta Software

Make sure your PS5 is enrolled in the beta program and running the latest system software that includes this feature.

Step 2: Pair Your DualSense with Another Device

Put your DualSense controller in pairing mode

Press and hold the PS button and Create button (top-left of the touchpad) until the light bar starts blinking.

On your secondary device (e.g., phone, PC, tablet), go to Bluetooth settings and connect to “Wireless Controller”.

Step 3: Switch Between Devices

To switch back to PS5, press the PS button when the controller is near the console.

To use it with another paired device, simply select it from the Bluetooth menu on that device.

No need to go through the pairing process every time – the controller remembers devices and switches effortlessly.

Note: This works only with the updated PS5 beta software (and will roll out to all users soon). Make sure Bluetooth is turned on for your secondary device. Some devices may need you to “forget” and re-pair once if switching doesn’t work the first time.

The PS5 update is currently available to invited participants in select countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France. It should roll out globally to all PS5 users in the coming months.