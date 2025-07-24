Sony has rolled out a new PS5 system update for beta users, introducing long-awaited features including the ability to pair the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers with multiple devices and a new Power Saver mode for supported games. The PS5 update is currently available to invited participants in select countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France.

With the new PS5 update, DualSense controllers can now register up to four different devices simultaneously – such as PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets, without needing to re-pair each time. Users can seamlessly switch between devices using specific button combinations.

Previously, pairing a DualSense controller with a non-PS5 device required users to unpair and re-sync every time. Now, users can assign the controller to different pairing “slots” by holding the PS button and one of the four action buttons (△, ○, ✕, ▢) for five seconds. Each action button corresponds to one of four available slots.

When the controller is paired with a device, the light bar and player indicator will flash to confirm the connection. Switching devices is as simple as pressing the PS button and the respective action button, even if the controller is powered off.

This enhancement should roll out globally to all PS5 users in the coming months.

How To Pair PS5 DualSense Controller With Multiple Devices

Disconnect any USB cable from the controller.

Make sure the controller is off (press and hold the PS button if necessary).

Hold PS + action button (△, ○, ✕, ▢) for 5+ seconds until the lights flash twice.

On your device, turn on Bluetooth and pair the controller.

To switch devices, press the PS button + the same action button used during pairing.

Sony also teased an upcoming Power Saver mode designed to reduce energy usage on PS5 consoles. While not available in the beta release, the feature will allow users to scale back performance in supported PS5 titles, helping the console operate more efficiently. More information about compatible games and expected power savings will be revealed closer to the official launch.