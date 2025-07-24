Global payments giant PayPal has unveiled a groundbreaking cross-border payment platform – PayPal World, in collaboration with leading payment systems and digital wallets, including India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface). The PayPal World, announced in partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), aims to simplify global transactions by allowing users to pay in their local currency using familiar domestic payment systems.

Through this platform, Indian consumers will soon be able to shop internationally and pay via UPI directly at checkout using the PayPal button. For example, an Indian shopper purchasing from a US-based online store could opt to pay with UPI, making the transaction faster, more convenient, and denominated in INR.

The initiative also includes tie-ups with Mercado Pago in Latin America, Tenpay Global in China, and Venmo in the US. The initial rollout will focus on interoperability between PayPal and Venmo, enabling a unified payment experience across regions. Collectively, the launch partners represent a potential user base of nearly two billion people globally.

In addition to easing cross-border shopping, the platform is designed to facilitate international money transfers and in-store transactions. PayPal also envisions future integrations with AI-powered commerce solutions. Importantly, businesses already accepting PayPal won’t need to make any technological changes to access this expanded user base.

Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal, said, “PayPal World is a first-of-its-kind payments ecosystem that will bring together many of the world’s largest payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform. It is testament to the passion our partners share for an inclusive, global digital economy and has the potential to revolutionize cross-border commerce.

The challenge of moving money across borders is incredibly complex, and yet this platform will make it so simple for nearly two billion consumers and businesses. We believe the changes we are announcing today have the potential to be a real game changer over time. We can’t wait to welcome many more global partners, wallets, and their users soon.”

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited, said, “The integration of UPI on PayPal World’s platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI’s global footprint. It aligns with our vision to make cross-border payments more seamless, secure, and inclusive. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users.”

PayPal World is expected to begin its phased launch in Fall 2025, initially connecting digital wallets like UPI, Venmo, and others to PayPal’s infrastructure.