Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched its 5G services in Jaipur, marking another step in its phased nationwide rollout. This follows the telco’s earlier 5G launches in key cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chandigarh, Patna, and Nagpur.

Shailendra Singh, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea, said, “As we launch Vi 5G in Jaipur, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to the Pink city. With our next-gen 5G and robust 4G network, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to expanding our 5G footprint across the circle, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption.”

Starting tomorrow, Vi users in Jaipur with 5G-enabled smartphones can access Vi 5G services. As part of its introductory offer, the company is providing unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting from ₹299.

Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy advanced and energy-efficient network infrastructure in Jaipur. In collaboration with Ericsson, Vi is leveraging energy-efficient infrastructure and AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to enhance real-time network performance and reliability.

Vi has confirmed plans to expand its 5G footprint to Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad next, as part of its broader goal to cover 23 cities across its 17 priority circles, where it holds 5G spectrum rights.