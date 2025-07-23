Netflix is reportedly experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) tools in its content production process, according to a new Bloomberg report. The streaming giant is said to be testing video generation software from Runway AI, a New York-based AI firm known for its advanced video models. However, the extent of its use and the specific applications within Netflix’s production pipeline remain unclear.

While the report suggests Netflix is evaluating whether Runway’s tools can be integrated into its production workflow, it stops short of confirming if the company intends to use the technology for generating entire scenes or to reduce visual effects (VFX) costs. It is also not known whether these tools would be deployed during post-production or editing stages.

This development follows Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos’s recent disclosure during an earnings call that AI-generated video was used in its upcoming series The Eternaut. However, it was clarified that Runway’s tools were not used in that specific project. The show serves as an example of how AI can speed up production and lower costs compared to traditional VFX methods.

Walt Disney is also said to be exploring Runway’s video generation software. While the entertainment giant has reportedly held internal discussions on the potential use of the technology, it has no current plans to incorporate it into its content production.

Runway’s AI tools have already found a place in other high-profile projects. For example, Amazon’s upcoming series House of David reportedly used Runway’s models to generate visual frames in selected scenes.

As major studios explore the efficiencies offered by AI in filmmaking, the growing adoption of such tools has sparked concerns across the industry. Many writers and actors have raised ethical and professional concerns over the use of generative AI. Last year, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) urged studios and platforms like Netflix to take action against companies using copyrighted material to train AI systems.

The news underscores the growing role of AI in reshaping content production, while also intensifying debates over its long-term implications for the creative industry.