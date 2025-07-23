realme India has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G starting at ₹6,599, combined with offers. The smartphone offers rugged durability, equipped with a large 6,300 mAh battery, a 6.67-inch 90 Hz display, up to 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage option, along with realme UI based on Android 15.

The realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G, available in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold colors, offers ArmorShell Protection with the phone undergoing military-grade durability tests, including 1.8-meter drop resistance and compression tests, along with an IP54 rating offering dust and splash resistance – all in a 7.94 mm build. A unique design highlight is the Pulse Light on the back, offering five customizable glowing modes for added personalization.

Powering the device is the 1.8 GHz octa-core 12nm Unisoc T7250 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) GPU. The phone comes in two options, i.e., 4 GB RAM with 64 GB Storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB Storage, both expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card and up to 12 GB of virtual RAM. It packs a large 6,200 mAh battery with 15W charging and runs on realme UI based on Android 15 operating system.

The NARZO 80 Lite 4G comes equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 563 nits brightness (HBM). It features a 13 MP rear camera with an Omnivision OV13B sensor and a 5 MP front-facing camera for selfies. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

A realme spokesperson said, “At realme, we’re committed to empowering youth with technology that not only performs but inspires. realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G is a reflection of that promise, especially with its massive, 6300mAh battery that delivers up to two days of uninterrupted usage. Whether it’s streaming, gaming, or staying connected, this smartphone is built to go the distance without slowing you down. Combined with its bold design and segment-best features, it’s made for the unstoppable generation.”

realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 563 nits HBM brightness, military-grade durability, IP54 rated dust and splash resistance, 7.94 mm slim, 201 grams weight

The realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G is priced at ₹7,299 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant and ₹8,299 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 28th July 2025 at 12 PM (Flash Sale) and 31st July 2025 at 12 PM (First Sale) on Amazon.in and realme.com/in. The launch offers include ₹700 off voucher on Amazon.in, or ₹500 off voucher + ₹200 off Bank discount.

Get realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G on realme.com/in