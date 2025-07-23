OnePlus India has entered the affordable tablet segment in India with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Lite starting at ₹12,999, featuring an 11-inch 90 Hz display, a large 9,340 mAh battery, quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio support, MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and more. The OnePlus Pad Lite is the toned-down variant of its OnePlus Pad Series.

The OnePlus Pad Lite sports a large 11-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits peak brightness. It’s paired with a Hi-Res Audio-certified quad-speaker system enhanced by OnePlus’ Omnibearing Sound Field technology, offering immersive audio that adapts to the tablet’s orientation.

For internals, the OnePlus Pad Lite is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core SoC laced with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage. The tablet packs a massive 9,340 mAh battery delivering up to 80 hours of music playback, up to 11 hours of video playback, and up to 54 days of standby time, with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It runs on OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15 operating system out-of-the-box.

The tablet is available in Aero Blue color, weighing 530g and 7.39mm in thickness and comes in Wi-Fi + 4G LTE option. It also includes screen mirroring, clipboard sharing, and shared gallery features for seamless cross-device use, plus support for Quick Share and O+ Connect for wider platform compatibility. Plus, features like Kids Mode with screen time controls and Google Kids Space for curated content.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 11-inch IPS LCD display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 500 nits brightness, OnePlus Eye Comfort technology, 7.39 mm slim, 530 grams weight

11-inch IPS LCD display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 500 nits brightness, OnePlus Eye Comfort technology, 7.39 mm slim, 530 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15.0.1

Android 15, OxygenOS 15.0.1 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core SoC (2 x ARM Cortex-A76 at 2.2 GHz + 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 at 2.0 GHz)

6nm MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core SoC (2 x ARM Cortex-A76 at 2.2 GHz + 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 at 2.0 GHz) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, no microSD card slot

128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Single 5 MP, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording

Single 5 MP, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording Selfie Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, Omnibearing Sound Field technology, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, clipboard sharing, shared gallery, Quick Share (Android), O+ Connect (iOS), Screen Mirroring, Open Canvas multitasking, Kids Mode, Google Kids Space

USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, Omnibearing Sound Field technology, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, clipboard sharing, shared gallery, Quick Share (Android), O+ Connect (iOS), Screen Mirroring, Open Canvas multitasking, Kids Mode, Google Kids Space Cellular: 4G LTE (optional)

4G LTE (optional) Battery & Charging: 9,340 mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, up to 80 hours music playback, up to 11 hours video playback, up to 54 days standby time

9,340 mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, up to 80 hours music playback, up to 11 hours video playback, up to 54 days standby time Colors: Aero Blue

The price for the OnePlus Pad Lite starts at ₹15,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Stoarge (Wi-Fi variant) and ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant). The tablet will go on sale starting 1st August 2025 at 12 PM across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other leading mainline partners and stores.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant bank discount, additional ₹1,000 special launch discount, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select banks. The effective price of the tablet is ₹12,999 and ₹14,999, respectively, with discounts.

OnePlus Pad Lite Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Stoarge, Wi-Fi), ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE)

₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Stoarge, Wi-Fi), ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) Availability: 1st August 2025 at 12 PM across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other leading mainline partners and stores

1st August 2025 at 12 PM across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other leading mainline partners and stores Offers: ₹2,000 instant bank discount, additional ₹1,000 special launch discount, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select banks.

₹2,000 instant bank discount, additional ₹1,000 special launch discount, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select banks. Effective Price: ₹12,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Stoarge, Wi-Fi), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE)

Get OnePlus Pad Lite on OnePlus.in