motorola India has announced the launch of its latest moto g86 Power 5G smartphone scheduled for 30th July, expanding its G-series lineup. The device made its global debut back in May, and the Indian variant brings a key upgrade. The moto g86 Power 5G will be available in PANTONE Cosmic Sky, PANTONE Golden Cypress, and PANTONE Spellbound color variants.

Unlike the global model that comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, the Indian variant of the moto g86 Power 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, offering enhanced performance while retaining the rest of the core hardware.

The phone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It reaches up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, promising vibrant visuals even in harsh sunlight.

It packs 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. It packs a massive 6,720 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboCharging and runs on Android 15 with guaranteed 2 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

For photography, the phone includes a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities. On the front, a 32 MP selfie shooter is housed in the punch-hole cutout.

The phone is built for durability, boasting IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD 810H certification. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS.

Pricing details will be revealed at the official launch event next week.