ASUS, the globally recognized Taiwanese tech brand, has introduced a game-changing after-sales initiative for Indian consumers – the ASUS Drop Zone Service, now live at ASUS Exclusive Stores in major cities. The new customer-centric approach allows users to drop off their laptops for repair directly at nearby ASUS stores – eliminating the hassle of traveling to a dedicated service center.

ASUS Drop Zone is a simplified, transparent repair drop-off system designed to make laptop servicing easier than ever. Customers can walk into their nearest ASUS Exclusive Store, hand over their device, and track the repair process without navigating crowded service centers.

ASUS Drop Zone – Here’s how it works

Visit a participating ASUS Exclusive Store (Drop Zone).

An ASUS executive will perform a basic check for physical and software issues.

You’ll receive a job sheet, and your laptop will be taken for service.

Once the repair is complete, you’ll be notified to collect your device from the same store.

Return the job sheet and take your laptop.

This service is currently available only for in-warranty ASUS laptops and aims to cut down travel time, reduce turnaround, and provide better transparency.

ASUS has kicked off the Drop Zone service in key metro and growing urban centers, including Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Coimbatore (Tirupur). More cities, including tier-2 and tier-3 regions, are expected to be added in the coming months as part of ASUS’s broader strategy to improve customer experience across India.

ASUS is already known for its strong after-sales network in India, featuring 200+ service centers, support in over 14,900 pin codes, presence in 761 districts, 24 x 7 omni-channel assistance (calls, emails, live chat, and remote troubleshooting), and MyASUS App and official YouTube support guides for DIY help

In a parallel initiative, ASUS has also launched a dedicated service camp in Pune, offering on-site diagnostics and expert consultation – proactively reaching out to customers and providing peace of mind through hands-on support.