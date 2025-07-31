After teasers, vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone – the vivo T4R 5G in India, adding to its popular vivo T series lineup. The vivo T4R 5G positions itself as India’s slimmest quad-curved display smartphone with a thickness of just 7.39 mm. The T4R 5G joins vivo’s growing T4 series lineup, including the vivo T4x 5G, vivo T4 Ultra, vivo T4 5G, and vivo T4 Lite 5G.

The vivo T4R 5G brings a fast MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, a stunning 6.67-inch quad-curve 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1,800 nits peak brightness, a 7.39 mm sleek and lightweight design with IP68 + IP69 ratings and military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, and packs a 5,700 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

The vivo T4R 5G uses a matte-finished back panel with metallic frames and quad-curved-edge glass on the front. It is slim, measuring just 7.39 mm, and weighs 183.5 grams while also offering an IP68 + IP69 rating with military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H). It is available in two colors: Arctic White and Twilight Blue. The display is a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support, protected with SCHOTT Xensation α glass.

For cameras, the T4R 5G boasts a dual-camera setup featuring a 50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a 2 MP f/2.4 Galaxycore GC02M1 portrait camera, aided by Aura Light Ring LED flash and up to 4K at 30 fps video recording. It houses a 32 MP f/2.45 Galaxycore GC32E1 with up to 4K at 30 fps video recording.

For internals, the vivo T4R 5G is equipped with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 clocked at up to 2.6 GHz, coupled with the Mali-G615 MP2 (2-core, ~1.3 GHz) GPU, and up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, along with virtual RAM expansion.

It packs a 5,700 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support and ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 backed with AI features. Other features include stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ax support, and 5G connectivity.

The price for the vivo T4R 5G starts at ₹19,499 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹21,499 for its mid variant, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹23,499 for its top variant, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available starting 5th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets. The launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹2,000 exchange bonus.

vivo T4R 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

