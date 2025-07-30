Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has rolled out a new financial service hub called Vi Finance, directly integrated into the Vi App. This move adds personal loans, fixed deposits (FDs), and credit cards to its existing suite of lifestyle and utility features – turning the Vi App into a more holistic digital platform for users.

In partnership with Aditya Birla Capital, Vi Finance offers instant personal loans starting from ₹50,000, with interest rates beginning at 10.99% per annum. The process is 100% digital and paperless, requiring minimal documentation and quick KYC. These unsecured loans are ideal for users seeking fast credit access for emergencies or planned expenses.

For users looking to save, Vi Finance has tied up with fintech firm Upswing Financial Technologies to bring a fixed deposit marketplace within the app. Users can start investing with as little as ₹1,000 and earn returns of up to 8.4% per annum. All deposits are insured up to ₹5 lakh per bank, in line with the DICGC safety net.

Vi Finance also enables users to apply for credit cards from major banks like SBI, AXIS, and HDFC, via its partnership with Credilio. The platform includes options like FD-backed credit cards – a useful choice for those with limited credit history. Users can benefit from cashback, reward points, discounts, and easy EMI options, all with minimal paperwork.

Vi Finance is now live and available to all Vi users via the Vi App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.