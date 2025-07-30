Qualcomm powers India’s smart mobility future with its connected vehicle platform suite – Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Qualcomm Technologies today reinforced its leadership in India’s automotive revolution with the announcement of deeper collaborations and cutting-edge solutions at its “Snapdragon for India: Auto Day” event, held in New Delhi. The event was graced by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, underscoring strong government support for next-gen mobility innovations.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis is a connected vehicle platform suite that now powers over 350 million vehicles worldwide. From in-car infotainment and connectivity to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the platform aims to future-proof India’s mobility landscape with AI-driven, software-defined technologies.

Qualcomm showcased its strategic collaborations with leading Indian OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Ultraviolette, and Royal Enfield. Highlights included:

Snapdragon Cockpit and Connectivity Platforms in Mahindra’s immersive in-cabin experiences

Connected cluster systems in Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp vehicles

Next-gen telematics and smart dashboards powered by Snapdragon in Pricol and Spark Minda models

Qualcomm’s first demonstration of its Snapdragon Ride ADAS platform in India

“Through our work with India’s top automakers and tech partners, we’ve proven the maturity of our Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform and our deep commitment to redefining automotive intelligence”, said Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Qualcomm Technologies.

With over a decade of automotive R&D in India across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Gurgaon, Qualcomm is positioning India as a global innovation and manufacturing hub for smart mobility solutions. “Make from India, for India, and for the world”, said Savi Soin, President of Qualcomm India, as he outlined the company’s vision to empower the local ecosystem with scalable, safe, and software-defined mobility.

In a unique crossover of technology and creativity, tech visionary and artist will.i.am joined the event to unveil his FYI.AI platform featuring RAiDiO.FYI and Melodic Drive-AI-enhanced infotainment tools that turn driving movements into musical expressions. Demonstrated in Mahindra’s BE 6 and XUV 9e EVs, the system runs on Snapdragon platforms for low-latency, real-time content creation.

Qualcomm also showcased collaborations with Tier 1 suppliers like Bosch, Harman, ZF, Tata Elxsi, and Valeo – proving the strength of its partner ecosystem in delivering safer, smarter vehicles to Indian consumers.

From telematics and in-cabin AI to connected two-wheelers and high-performance EVs, Qualcomm is accelerating India’s mobility future. As the nation eyes leadership in global mobility, Snapdragon-powered vehicles are set to redefine how India drives.

“At Ultraviolette, pushing the boundaries of innovation is core to our DNA. Snapdragon platform has been instrumental in enabling the cutting-edge connectivity, performance and intelligence that power our vehicles, said Niraj Rajmohan Co-Founder and CTO at Ultraviolette. “As we build the future of high-performance electric mobility in India for the world, we value partners like Qualcomm who share our vision of technology led transformation.”

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies began 5 years ago. In 2022, we introduced the connected car feature in the second-generation Baleno and since then, the relationship has continued to strengthen”, said Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Together, we are working to deliver affordable telematics and advanced infotainment systems aimed to bring benefits to our customers. We extend our best wishes to Qualcomm Technologies and hope that they continue expanding their footprint in India and leveraging the talent of Indian engineers.”

“Snapdragon Digital Chassis aligns seamlessly with KPIT’s deep mobility software expertise, enabling us to co-innovate scalable, safe, and immersive in-vehicle experiences. Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we are accelerating deployment of advanced mobility solutions in India through pre-integrated SDV reference solutions based on next generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms,” said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and Managing Director, KPIT Technologies Limited. “By leading this transformation together, we aim to deliver faster time to market, reduced cost, and enhanced user experiences – benefiting the entire mobility ecosystem.’

