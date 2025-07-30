In a major digital push, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is gearing up to launch a new e-Aadhaar app with QR code-based identity verification – eliminating the need for physical photocopies of Aadhaar. This nationwide rollout is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The revamped Aadhaar update system will allow users to modify most of their personal details through the app, without visiting enrolment centres – except for biometric verifications like fingerprint and iris scans. According to UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, nearly 2,000 of the 1 lakh existing update machines have already been upgraded to the new system.

Starting in November, Aadhaar holders will only need to visit physical centres for biometric verification. All other changes – such as name, address, or date of birth – will be possible through the app, which will pull data directly from trusted government databases, including PAN cards, passports, driving licenses, birth certificates, and even ration cards.

Efforts are also underway to link electricity bills for easier address verification. UIDAI’s move aims to streamline the update process, improve user experience, reduce fraud, and eliminate the reliance on physical documents.

Special attention is being given to biometric enrolment for children. UIDAI is coordinating with educational boards like CBSE to carry out enrolment drives in schools, particularly for mandatory biometric updates required at ages 5 – 7 and again at 15 – 17.

The QR-based verification system is also being evaluated by sub-registrar offices and the hospitality sector to reduce the use of fake documents. With a strong emphasis on data privacy, the system will ensure that personal information is accessed only with the Aadhaar holder’s explicit consent.

This initiative marks another step in India’s journey toward a fully digital and secure identity management ecosystem.