Xiaomi India to launch its Redmi 15 5G – the latest Redmi-branded smartphone in India on 19th August. The upcoming budget 5G phone is making headlines for featuring a massive 7,000 mAh battery (advertised as ‘mAhA’ battery) with silicon-carbon technology, a first in its segment. Despite the huge battery, the Redmi 15 5G is touted to be the slimmest phone in its category.

According to Xiaomi, the battery is designed to retain up to 80% health even after 4 years, and offers 13.5 hours of standby time at just 1% charge in hibernation mode. The phone will also support 18W reverse wired charging, capable of charging other devices.

The Redmi 15 5G will sport a 6.9-inch 144 Hz display with Full HD+ resolution, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. Camera setup includes a 50 MP primary sensor and a secondary rear camera, while the front is expected to feature an 8 MP selfie shooter.

Additional features include 33W fast charging, an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, Xiaomi HyperOS 2 with AI features including Gemini and Circle to Search. The smartphone will be available in three color options – Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple.

The Redmi 15 5G will be available via Amazon.in, mi.com, and offline retail outlets after launch.