Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G footprint by launching services in 8 new cities, taking its total 5G presence to 17 locations across India. The latest rollout includes Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara in Gujarat; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik in Maharashtra; and Kozhikode and Malappuram in Kerala.

Vi 5G services are already live in major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chandigarh, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Sonipat. Upcoming launches are planned for Meerut, Vizag, Madurai, and Agra.

The company’s phased rollout focuses on 23 cities across 17 priority circles where Vi holds 5G spectrum rights, covering key states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Kerala.

Vi reports strong adoption, with over 70% of eligible users in 5G zones already experiencing the next-gen network. To boost usage, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data with recharge plans starting at ₹299 for users with compatible devices.

For deployment, Vi is leveraging AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to enhance performance and energy efficiency. Collaborations with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung are enabling a smooth integration of 4G and 5G infrastructure, in line with Vi’s commitment to sustainability and future-ready connectivity.