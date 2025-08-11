Filing and planning taxes in India just got a whole lot easier with the launch of a feature-rich tax planning and filing module on the JioFinance App. Developed in partnership with TaxBuddy, this new addition aims to simplify income tax return (ITR) filing and tax management for millions, offering both expert-assisted and self-service options at highly affordable rates.

The module comes with two key tools – Tax Planner and Tax Filing. The Tax Planner allows users to project and reduce future tax liabilities with personalised deduction mapping, Housing Rent Allowance (HRA) evaluation, and old vs. new regime comparisons. Meanwhile, the Tax Filing feature addresses common pain points like regime confusion and missed deductions under sections such as 80C and 80D. Users can file returns themselves starting at just ₹24, or opt for expert-assisted filing from ₹999.

Post-filing, users can track return status, monitor refunds, and receive alerts for tax notices – all within the app. The interface is designed to be intuitive even for first-time filers, guiding them through every step from income entry and document uploads to regime selection.

Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services Limited said, “With the deadline for filing taxes approaching, our goal is to remove the complexity that a lot of people associate with tax filing. It is equally important to empower customers with effective tax planning services, allowing them to optimise and maintain visibility over their tax liability through the financial year. The integration of this service with the JioFinance App will enable a seamless experience for tax transactions, backed by expert support, clear insights, and transparent pricing. The launch of this module adds yet another dimension to our endeavour of delivering accessible, digital-first financial solutions that empower Indians everyday.”

With this launch, JioFinance further strengthens its position as a one-stop digital financial platform, catering to a wide range of customer needs and making tax compliance smarter, faster, and more accessible than ever before.