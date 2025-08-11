TECNO has confirmed that its next budget 5G smartphone, the TECNO Spark Go 5G, will debut in India on 14th August, following the launch of the Spark Go 2 earlier in June. Early teasers showcase a sleek and modern design, hinting that TECNO is putting equal emphasis on style and performance.

The company highlights the Spark Go 5G as “India’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone,” with a 7.99 mm profile and weighing 194 grams. The device will come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery for all-day usage and will support 5G carrier aggregation for enhanced connectivity

. TECNO is also loading the handset with AI-powered features, including the “Ella AI” assistant with Indian language support, “Circle to Search” for quick lookups, and an AI writing assistant for productivity.

The Spark Go 5G will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in post-launch. While battery and design details have been revealed, more specs and features should be announced closer to the launch date.