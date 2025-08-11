The artificial intelligence race is in overdrive, and every week seems to bring another game-changing innovation. Over the past month, OpenAI introduced GPT-5, a model with unprecedented reasoning abilities. Google followed with its upgraded Gemini, raising the bar for conversational AI. Then came Storybook AI, a creative writing platform capable of spinning entire stories from just a few prompts.

Now, Microsoft is stepping back into the spotlight with Copilot 3D – a new AI-powered tool that can transform a simple 2D image into a fully interactive, rotatable, and editable 3D model. The announcement comes just one day after Microsoft rolled out the GPT-5-powered Smart Mode in Copilot, signaling the company’s aggressive push to keep pace in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

According to Microsoft, Copilot 3D is designed to make 3D creation fast, accessible, and intuitive. Exclusive to Copilot Labs, the tool doesn’t require any prior design experience – users simply upload a PNG or JPG (up to 10MB), and the AI does the rest. The resulting 3D model, downloadable in GLB format, can be viewed from all angles and tweaked to suit the user’s vision.

Microsoft sees Copilot 3D as perfect for concept testing, educational projects, or casual experimentation, removing the steep learning curve typically associated with professional 3D modeling software.

For now, Copilot 3D is free to use for anyone signed in with a personal Microsoft account. It works best on desktop browsers, with mobile browser support coming soon. Models are stored on the My Creations page for 28 days before being automatically deleted, though users can manually remove them earlier if they wish.

The release of Copilot 3D highlights a major trend in the AI industry: the shift from purely “smart” AI to creative, hands-on AI tools. Instead of just answering questions, AI is increasingly helping people design, build, and bring their ideas to life – blurring the lines between imagination and creation.

With GPT-5, Gemini, Storybook AI, and now Copilot 3D making headlines in rapid succession, one thing is clear: the AI race isn’t just about who’s the smartest anymore – it’s about who can empower users to create in entirely new ways.