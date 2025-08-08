The highly anticipated ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming consoles, unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, are reportedly set to launch in Europe on October 16, 2025. The information comes via well-known leaker Billbil-kun, ahead of a likely official announcement at Gamescom 2025, which begins August 20.

These Windows-based handhelds are Microsoft’s first Xbox-branded portables, co-developed with Asus, building on the success of its ROG Ally line. Players attending Gamescom will get a hands-on experience with both models, with titles like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sea of Thieves, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, and Roblox playable on the devices.

Pre-orders for both models are expected to go live on August 20, immediately after Xbox’s Gamescom livestream. In Europe, the ROG Xbox Ally is tipped to be priced at EUR 599 (₹60,400), while the more powerful Ally X could retail at EUR 899 (₹90,700).

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X will launch in over 25 global markets, including the US, UK, Japan, France, Singapore, and Australia, with more regions, like India, expected to follow.

Both devices will run on Windows, but feature a custom Xbox-first interface to improve the user experience. While they won’t run native Xbox console games, they support Steam, Epic Games Store, EA App, and other PC game platforms.

ROG Xbox Ally: AMD Ryzen Z2, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

AMD Ryzen Z2, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD ROG Xbox Ally X: Ryzen Z2 Extreme, 24 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD

With this new lineup, Microsoft enters the growing handheld gaming market, targeting gamers who want the flexibility of PC gaming in a portable form – without sacrificing the Xbox ecosystem.