YouTube is set to begin rolling out its new AI-powered age estimation model in the United States from 13th August, aiming to better protect minors on the platform – even if they’ve entered a false birth date while creating their accounts.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on self-declared birthdates, YouTube’s machine learning model will analyze various user signals such as search activity, video categories watched, and account behavior to assess whether a user is under 18. If flagged as a minor, the account will see automatic restrictions applied – personalized ads will be disabled, digital wellbeing features will be turned on, and video recommendations will be adjusted to prevent excessive exposure to certain content types.

The feature is part of YouTube’s broader push to enhance digital safety and align its platform experience with users’ actual ages. However, the company acknowledged the model may misidentify users, particularly in shared or family accounts. In such cases, users can verify their age using a government-issued ID, a selfie, or a credit card – a process that has raised privacy concerns among some users.

YouTube plans to expand this feature to more countries based on its performance in the US.