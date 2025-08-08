MediaTek has announced a landmark move in the automotive industry by becoming the first partner to adopt Google’s Project Treble specifically for automotive applications. This collaboration aims to deliver at least four years of firmware upgrades and maintenance patches, marking a major step forward in ensuring long-term software support for connected vehicles.

At launch, the MediaTek MT8678 and MT8676 chipsets will support Project Treble, giving automakers access to extended system updates without incurring additional licensing or maintenance fees. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce total cost of ownership, improve user data protection, and extend the life and relevance of in-car technology systems.

Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s Automotive Business, said, “We’ve enjoyed a long history of working with Google across multiple product categories, and we’re excited to bring that collaboration to our automotive platforms. Project Treble will allow automakers to integrate the latest software features affordably, ensuring vehicles stay up to date, secure, and driver-focused over their entire lifecycle.”

By embracing Project Treble, MediaTek reinforces its commitment to future-ready automotive solutions, ensuring automakers and consumers benefit from evolving technologies without recurring platform costs.

Both the MT8678 and MT8676 chipsets are already available for deployment, offering powerful, cost-efficient options for next-generation automotive infotainment and connected vehicle systems.