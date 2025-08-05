OPPO has confirmed that the upcoming OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G, featuring the OPPO K13 Turbo and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro, will be launched in India on 11th August. The company has confirmed that this will be India’s only smartphone series with a built-in cooling fan, positioning it as the ultimate device for mobile gamers, power users, and creators under the ₹40,000 segment. These will be the company’s next smartphones under its popular K series lineup, joining the OPPO K13 5G and OPPO K13x 5G.

Earlier, the company shared a teaser ahead of its official launch, highlighting its cooling-first innovation approach, aimed squarely at power users and gamers. With thermal throttling often limiting sustained performance in smartphones, OPPO is stepping up with a dedicated thermal system it calls the Storm Engine. The OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G uses OPPO’s proprietary Storm Engine, a cutting-edge thermal architecture designed to combat overheating during high-performance tasks like gaming or video rendering.

Built-in Variable-Speed Fan: A first-of-its-kind feature in the Indian smartphone market, providing active airflow to manage internal temperatures.

A first-of-its-kind feature in the Indian smartphone market, providing active airflow to manage internal temperatures. Ultra-Large 7,000 mm² Vapor Chamber (VC): Helps spread heat evenly across a large surface area.

Helps spread heat evenly across a large surface area. Custom Ducting System: Engineered for precise thermal flow and smoke-visualization-ready for diagnostics and R&D.

According to OPPO, internal tests show that the K13 Turbo Series runs 2 – 4°C cooler during intensive gaming sessions, using BGMI and other graphically heavy titles as benchmarks. The design is also inspired by racing machines, with a rear-placed fan surrounded by 2 mist shadow breathing LEDs supporting 8 customizable colours for an immersive aesthetic.

OPPO says the K13 Turbo Series is engineered for users who demand sustained high performance – gamers, creators, and multitaskers. The internal fan is a part of a hardware-first cooling strategy that ensures smoother, longer gameplay sessions without frame drops or overheating.

The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, delivering over 2.2 million AnTuTu benchmark scores, according to the company. This puts the phone in flagship territory for performance, all within an affordable price bracket. The K13 Turbo Series 5G will be available in three color options – Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maveric.

To celebrate the launch, OPPO has introduced exclusive gift boxes available for pre-order via the OPPO India Online Store. Buyers of these gift boxes can claim additional benefits when purchasing the K13 Turbo Series 5G:

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds and 6-month Accidental + Liquid Damage Protection

Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds and 6-month Accidental + Liquid Damage Protection OPPO K13 Turbo: MH1137 Type-C Wired Earbuds and 6-month Accidental + Liquid Damage Protection

For the specs, as per the Chinese variants, the smartphones will sport a 6.8-inch flat 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones come equipped with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, along with IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6 water-resistant ratings.

The OPPO K13 Turbo Series will be available starting August 11, 2025, and pre-orders are already live for the exclusive gift boxes. With its advanced cooling technology and flagship-grade performance, the OPPO K13 Turbo lineup is expected to redefine what’s possible in the sub-₹40,000 smartphone category in India. Stay tuned for more updates, and full specifications as the launch date approaches.

