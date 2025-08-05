Instagram has unveiled a fresh suite of insightful features designed specifically for creators, aimed at providing more granular control and understanding over content performance and audience engagement. The update includes Reel and Carousel Like Insights, Post-Level Demographics, expanded Viewers metrics, and better visibility into top-performing content.

According to Instagram’s @Creators handle, the new tools are intended to help creators better understand audience behavior, fine-tune their content strategies, and ultimately drive more engagement and growth on the platform.

What’s New for Instagram Creators?

Reel Like Insights

Creators can now see the exact second a viewer liked their Reel, offering an unprecedented level of detail into what resonates. The insights dashboard also includes other familiar metrics like shares, saves, comments, and accounts engaged – all in one place.

Carousel Like Insights

This works similarly to Reel Like Insights but is tailored for carousel posts. It shows which slide triggered the like, helping creators identify the most impactful visual or message within a multi-image post. The section also features a pie chart showing interactions split between followers and non-followers, along with a breakdown of the most liked slides.

Post-Level Demographics

Previously limited to overall account analytics, creators can now view audience demographics – such as age, gender, and country – for individual posts and Reels. This allows for more targeted content creation based on which audiences are engaging with specific content.

Follower Insights and Viewers Metric Expansion

Instagram is also expanding its Followers section, now showcasing:

The top-performing posts and Reels that led to the most new followers

Charts showing growth trends, follows, and unfollows over specific time periods

Detailed breakdowns to help creators understand what’s converting viewers into followers

Additionally, the platform is preparing to fully roll out the Viewers metric, a feature introduced last year. This will replace the “Accounts Reached” metric and offer a more accurate representation of engagement and reach, with performance data segmented by content type.

Instagram says these updates are part of its ongoing effort to empower creators with detailed, actionable data to improve content and community-building strategies. With like timing, demographic targeting, and performance attribution now more visible than ever, creators will have more tools to refine their approach and grow their audience.

These features are expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks across iOS and Android.

Source (Instagram.com)