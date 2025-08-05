Music streaming giant Spotify has quietly implemented a price hike for its Premium subscription plans in India and several regions, including South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The platform confirmed the changes via a blog post on Monday, stating that the revised prices will help the company continue to innovate and improve the listening experience. In India, all four Spotify Premium plans – Individual, Duo, Family, and Student – have seen a price bump.

Why Spotify Raised Prices?

Spotify said the revised pricing is necessary to “continue to innovate” and provide enhanced product offerings, better user experience, and new features. While it didn’t list all the countries affected, it confirmed that the changes will be applied to several regions across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Existing users will begin seeing new prices at the end of their current billing cycle, while new users will need to subscribe at the updated rates immediately.

Spotify Individual Premium

Offers ad-free playback, download support, and high-quality streaming for one user.

Old Price: ₹119/month

₹119/month New Price: ₹139/month

₹139/month Price Change: +₹20

Spotify Duo Premium

Designed for two users living under the same roof, each with their own Premium account.

Old Price: ₹149/month

₹149/month New Price: ₹179/month

₹179/month Price Change: +₹30

Spotify Family Premium

Supports up to six individual accounts and includes features like Spotify Kids.

Old Price: ₹179/month

₹179/month New Price: ₹229/month

₹229/month Price Change: +₹50

Spotify Student Premium

Available to verified students at a reduced price.

Old Price: ₹59/month

₹59/month New Price: ₹69/month

₹69/month Price Change: +₹10

Spotify did not detail the exact price revisions for all countries but stated that the changes would roll out across multiple markets. The price hike is expected to affect millions of users globally. This marks Spotify’s second global price revision in less than two years, amid growing competition and rising operational costs in the streaming space.

Users can expect email notifications with the new pricing details. The company hinted at continued product upgrades, possibly including AI-powered recommendations, improved playlist tools, and enhanced podcast and audiobook experiences as part of their ongoing strategy to justify the price hike.

While the increase in subscription costs might be disappointing to users, Spotify maintains it’s a necessary step to fuel innovation and remain competitive in the global music streaming market.