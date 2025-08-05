In a first-of-its-kind initiative, ASUS India has partnered with Swiggy Instamart, India’s leading quick commerce platform, to deliver laptops and accessories within minutes across major metro cities. This marks a major leap in consumer technology retail, blending speed, convenience, and accessibility for tech buyers.

The collaboration builds on ASUS’s earlier foray into quick commerce in late 2024, when it introduced its accessories portfolio on platforms like Instamart. With the growing reliance on quick delivery services in urban India, ASUS is now expanding its offering to include its consumer notebooks and gaming laptops as well.

According to ASUS, over 30% of urban tech buyers in India now prefer quick commerce for their purchases. The company sees this as an opportunity to meet consumer expectations for speed, particularly in fast-paced metro areas.

“This partnership helps us meet the modern-day demand for immediacy and convenience,” ASUS said in a statement, adding that the collaboration will broaden access to technology for users seeking fast solutions for work, gaming, or education.

ASUS laptops will be available for instant delivery on Swiggy Instamart in the following cities:

Bangalore

Delhi NCR

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Chennai

Pune

Kolkata

ASUS Laptops Available on Instamart

Here’s a snapshot of the laptop models now available for instant purchase:

These laptops are being delivered just like groceries, within minutes, a shift that could potentially redefine the tech retail experience.

This strategic partnership underlines ASUS’s ongoing commitment to innovation not just in product development, but also in distribution and accessibility. The move is also expected to help the brand increase its market share in India’s competitive consumer tech space.

Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, we’re committed to innovating in alignment with evolving consumer lifestyles, and our association with Swiggy Instamart reflects that approach. We recognize that in today’s fast-paced world, consumers also expect fast-paced deliveries.

By teaming up with Swiggy Instamart and tapping into its extensive network across India’s towns and cities, we’re ensuring that ASUS laptops reach users instantly. Whether it’s for work, gaming, or everyday productivity, our laptops are now just a few taps away, delivered with speed and reliability.”