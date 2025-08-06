WhatsApp has rolled out a new security feature called Safety Overview, aimed at protecting users from scams and suspicious group activity. The Meta-owned messaging platform says the tool is designed to provide clear context when an unknown person adds you to a group, helping you decide whether it’s safe to stay or better to leave.

This rollout comes alongside WhatsApp’s ongoing crackdown on scam-linked accounts, with Meta confirming that over 6.8 lakh accounts associated with scam centres have already been banned.

WhatsApp Safety Overview

The Safety Overview feature is triggered when someone not saved in your contacts adds you to a group. The tool displays essential information, including:

Who added you to the group

Group creator’s name

Total number of group members

Date the group was created

This gives users a quick snapshot to help decide whether the group is trustworthy. If the group looks suspicious or unfamiliar, you can exit without opening the chat or reading any messages. In either case, WhatsApp silences notifications from the group until you actively choose to stay by ticking a checkbox.

In addition to the Safety Overview, WhatsApp is also testing a feature for individual chats. When users initiate a new chat with someone not in their contacts, the app will provide extra context about the user, such as potential red flags or shared groups. This aims to help people avoid falling for phishing messages or impersonation scams.

As part of broader anti-scam efforts, 6.8+ lakh scam-linked accounts have been removed. WhatsApp is working with Meta and OpenAI to combat scam networks, particularly those linked to scam centres in Cambodia. Some scams identified include:

Fake payment offers for likes

Cryptocurrency investment traps

“Rent-a-scooter” pyramid schemes powered by ChatGPT automation

This new safety layer reflects WhatsApp and Meta’s increasing focus on AI-powered safety, user awareness, and transparency. With scam groups becoming more sophisticated, features like Safety Overview and contact context alerts are likely to play a key role in improving digital hygiene.