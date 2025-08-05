vivo has launched its latest Y series mid-range smartphone – the vivo Y400 5G, the toned-down variant of vivo Y400 Pro 5G, and the successor to the vivo Y300 5G launched last year in November. The vivo Y400 5G highlights its large 6,000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony IMX885 main camera with underwater photography, FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and more.

The vivo Y400 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, along with a large 6,000 mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes, and includes bypass charging. On the front, it sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

It comes in two color options – Olive Green and Glam White, with a 7.90 mm slim matte-finish design and IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance. The smartphone can survive submersion of up to 2 meters for 30 minutes and also comes with features like underwater photography, wet-hand touch, moisture detection, and one-touch water ejection.

For cameras, the Y400 5G uses a dual-camera setup featuring a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX885 main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a 2 MP f/2.4 portrait camera, aided by Ring Light LED, while the selfie camera is a 32 MP f/2.45 with up to 4K at 30 fps video recording.

runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with AI Suite, including AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, AI Documents, Screen Translation & Circle to Search, AI Superlink, and Focus Mode. Other features include stereo speakers, USB Type-C Audio, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and 5G connectivity.

The vivo Y400 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 7th August 2025 across vivo India e-store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and all partner retail stores with pre-bookings starting from today, i.e. 4th August 2025.

The launch offers include up to 10% Cashback on SBI Card, DBS Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, Federal Bank, or up to 10 months zero down payment, bundled vivo TWS 3e ANC for ₹1,499, and Free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 2 months (applicable on ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan).

