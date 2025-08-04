OnePlus has officially kicked off its Independence Day Sale, starting 31st July 2025, offering a wide range of attractive deals and discounts across its smartphone, tablet, and audio ecosystem. The sale is live across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Blinkit, and leading offline retailers including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

As part of the celebration, the brand also announced the open sale of the all-new OnePlus Pad Lite, starting on 1st August at 12 PM. The sale features exclusive offers on some of OnePlus’ most popular devices, including OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Buds 4, and many more.

OnePlus 13 Series Offers

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 Series, which includes the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and OnePlus 13s. The devices are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs featuring advanced AI integration for seamless performance and superior photography.

OnePlus 13

₹7,000 price drop (1st August 2025 to 31st August 2025)

No Cost EMI up to 9 months / Paper Finance (11 months)

OnePlus 13R

₹5,000 off on 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant till 17th August 2025

₹3,000 off on 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant till 17th August 2025

₹2,000 off on 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant from 18th August 2025 till 31st August 2025

₹3,000 Exchange Bonus from 18th August 2025 till 31st August 2025

₹3,000 Bank Discount + No Cost EMI (up to 6 months)

OnePlus 13s

Up to ₹5,000 Bank Discounts

₹3,000 Exchange Bonus from 18th August 2025 till 31st August 2025

No Cost EMI (up to 9 months)

Easy Upgrades Program: Own the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, or OnePlus 13s by paying only 65% upfront with 24-month No Cost EMI and 35% Assured Buyback, applicable via ICICI Bank Credit Cards on OnePlus.in and select offline stores.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series

The new OnePlus Nord 5 Series brings power-packed performance and stylish design to the mid-range segment. The Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 144 Hz AMOLED, while the Nord CE5 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex.

OnePlus Nord 5

₹2,250 Instant Bank Discount

No Cost EMI (up to 6 months)

Paper Finance (up to 11 months)

OnePlus Nord CE5

₹2,250 Instant Bank Discount

No Cost EMI (up to 6 months)

Paper Finance (up to 9 months)

OnePlus Pad Series

The brand also announced that the open sale of the all-new OnePlus Pad Lite will begin on 1st August 2025 at 12 PM, offering users more accessible choices in the tablet segment.

OnePlus Pad Lite

Open Sale from 1st August 2025

₹2,000 Bank Discount

No-cost EMI up to 6 months

OnePlus Pad Go

Price drop up to ₹2,000

Bank discount

No-cost EMI up to 12 months

OnePlus Pad 2

Price drop up to ₹2,000

Bank discount

No-cost EMI up to 12 months

Free Stylo 2

OnePlus Audio & IoT Deals

OnePlus is offering compelling discounts on its popular earbuds and wireless audio accessories during the sale:

OnePlus Buds 4

₹500 off on select bank cards

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3

₹150 Instant Bank Discount

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

₹2,000 price drop + ₹1,000 bank discount

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

₹400 price drop + ₹300 bank discount

Discounted rates on OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 series.

Where to Buy

