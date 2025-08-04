Sony India has unveiled its latest professional audio gear, the Sony ECM-778 Shotgun XLR microphone, designed specifically for filmmakers, news broadcasters, OTT content creators, and documentary production teams. The high-resolution XLR microphone delivers precise, directional sound in a remarkably compact and lightweight form factor, raising the bar for on-location and studio-grade audio capture.

Weighing just 102 grams and measuring 176 mm in length, the Sony ECM-778 is engineered for portability without compromising sound quality. It features a newly developed microphone capsule, precision-machined brass acoustic tube, and optimized circuitry to capture clean high frequencies, stable mid-lows, and detailed audio across various environments.

Key Highlights of Sony ECM-778 Shotgun Microphone

Crystal-Clear Sound Reproduction

High-Resolution Audio: Captures frequencies beyond 20 kHz for spatial and detailed sound – perfect for voices, ambient sounds, and instruments.

Captures frequencies beyond 20 kHz for spatial and detailed sound – perfect for voices, ambient sounds, and instruments. Sharp Directivity: Suppresses side and rear noise using advanced acoustic tube design for highly targeted audio capture.

Suppresses side and rear noise using advanced acoustic tube design for highly targeted audio capture. Reliable Performance at Any Distance: Ensures consistent audio quality whether mounted on a boom pole, directly on-camera, or used in-studio.

Superior Build and Low-Noise Design

Noise-Reducing Components: Incorporates film capacitors and metal film resistors for signal clarity.

Incorporates film capacitors and metal film resistors for signal clarity. Durable Aluminium Housing: Reduces vibration and electrical noise for clean, high-precision recordings.

Lightweight and Compact for On-the-Go Use

Just 102 grams in Weight: Ideal for mobile shooting environments with minimal intrusion into the camera frame.

Ideal for mobile shooting environments with minimal intrusion into the camera frame. Versatile Mounting: Compatible with boom poles and cameras with XLR terminals, enhancing flexibility across shoot types.

Reliable in Every Environment

Built-In Low-Cut Filter: Reduces low-frequency noise from wind and vibration.

Reduces low-frequency noise from wind and vibration. Dual Wind Screens: Comes with both foam and fur windshields to support indoor and outdoor recording scenarios

The price for the Sony ECM-778 Shotgun microphone is ₹98,990 and is available from 4th August 2025, i.e., today across Sony retail stores, Sony Center, Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce portals in India.

