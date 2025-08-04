Sony India has unveiled its latest professional audio gear, the Sony ECM-778 Shotgun XLR microphone, designed specifically for filmmakers, news broadcasters, OTT content creators, and documentary production teams. The high-resolution XLR microphone delivers precise, directional sound in a remarkably compact and lightweight form factor, raising the bar for on-location and studio-grade audio capture.
Weighing just 102 grams and measuring 176 mm in length, the Sony ECM-778 is engineered for portability without compromising sound quality. It features a newly developed microphone capsule, precision-machined brass acoustic tube, and optimized circuitry to capture clean high frequencies, stable mid-lows, and detailed audio across various environments.
Key Highlights of Sony ECM-778 Shotgun Microphone
Crystal-Clear Sound Reproduction
- High-Resolution Audio: Captures frequencies beyond 20 kHz for spatial and detailed sound – perfect for voices, ambient sounds, and instruments.
- Sharp Directivity: Suppresses side and rear noise using advanced acoustic tube design for highly targeted audio capture.
- Reliable Performance at Any Distance: Ensures consistent audio quality whether mounted on a boom pole, directly on-camera, or used in-studio.
Superior Build and Low-Noise Design
- Noise-Reducing Components: Incorporates film capacitors and metal film resistors for signal clarity.
- Durable Aluminium Housing: Reduces vibration and electrical noise for clean, high-precision recordings.
Lightweight and Compact for On-the-Go Use
- Just 102 grams in Weight: Ideal for mobile shooting environments with minimal intrusion into the camera frame.
- Versatile Mounting: Compatible with boom poles and cameras with XLR terminals, enhancing flexibility across shoot types.
Reliable in Every Environment
- Built-In Low-Cut Filter: Reduces low-frequency noise from wind and vibration.
- Dual Wind Screens: Comes with both foam and fur windshields to support indoor and outdoor recording scenarios
The price for the Sony ECM-778 Shotgun microphone is ₹98,990 and is available from 4th August 2025, i.e., today across Sony retail stores, Sony Center, Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce portals in India.
Sony ECM-778 Shotgun Price In India & Availability
- Price: ₹98,990
- Availability: 4th August 2025 i.e. today across Sony retail stores, Sony Center, Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce portals in India