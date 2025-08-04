POCO India has officially rolled out its first Over-The-Air (OTA) software update for its latest flagship smartphone – the POCO F7. The update, carrying version number OS2.0.102.0, brings noticeable improvements in camera performance and system stability, addressing key feedback from early adopters and the POCO user community.

The POCO team has fine-tuned the F7’s camera system, with several community-requested upgrades:

More Natural Skin Tones and Facial Contrast: Portrait shots now exhibit better brightness accuracy and facial detailing.

Sharper Photo Output: Photos across different lighting conditions now retain finer details, reducing blur and enhancing clarity.

Better HDR Management: HDR shots, especially of bright skies, now show more balanced highlights, cutting down on overexposed areas.

Lifelike Colours in Outdoor Scenes: Greens, landscapes, and outdoor images appear more vivid and true to natural tones.

In addition to camera updates, POCO has made significant enhancements under the hood:

Thermal Management Optimized: The phone’s system is now better equipped to handle heat, improving long-term performance and device longevity.

Updated Security Patch: The latest June 2025 Android security patch has been included, strengthening system protection.

POCO has also confirmed that another update, OTA3, is in the pipeline and is expected to arrive by the end of August 2025. This next release will bring more refinements and new features based on further user feedback.

The POCO F7 5G was launched globally, including India in June starting at ₹31,999. Key highlights include the new flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC (the first smartphone to equip) along with a massive 7,550 mAh (India’s first phone) battery supporting 90W fast charging, a 120 Hz 1.5K pOLED 12-bit display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP69-rated dust and water-resistant design, up to 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model, 50 MP Sony IMX822 OIS camera + 20 MP selfie camera, HyperOS 2.0 with AI features, and more.