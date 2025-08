Celebrating India’s 78th Independence Day, ASUS India has announced a massive limited-time sale on its popular laptop range, offering discounts of up to 53%. The sale is live across major retail outlets like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and is also available online through the ASUS Promo Website. The offer covers various segments from entry-level Vivobooks to high-end ROG and TUF gaming laptops, making it a great time to upgrade your device, whether you’re a student, professional, or gamer.

The campaign offers attractive discounts across popular ASUS series such as ROG, TUF, Vivobook, and Zenbook including entry-level to high-end models starting as low as ₹32,990. In addition to price cuts, ASUS is offering bank discounts of up to ₹3,000 on select cards and no-cost EMI options starting at ₹3,699. Buyers can also avail extended warranties and exclusive accessories starting from just ₹99 through the ASUS Promo Website. These limited-time offers are already live and valid till 17th August 2025.

ASUS Independence Day 2025 Laptop Sale – Full Model List