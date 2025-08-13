POCO India has launched its latest M series smartphone – the POCO M7 Plus 5G in India, the successor to last year’s POCO M6 Plus 5G, starting at ₹12,999, combined with offers. The key highlights and features include a massive 6.9-inch 144 Hz display, claimed to be the largest display in its class, segment’s largest 7,000 mAh battery with 18W reverse charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, 50 MP main camera, and more

The POCO M7 Plus 5G sports a large 6.9-inch IPS-LCD display with 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1080 pixels), 91% screen-to-body ratio, and up to 550 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. POCO India claims this is the largest display in its segment. The M7 Plus 5G is also the slimmest smartphone in its category, with a 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery in an 8.4 mm form factor design.

The 7,000 mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging and is claimed to retain up to 80% capacity even after four years of use and 1,600 charge cycles. The M7 Plus 5G can deliver up to 144 hours of offline music playback, 27 hours of social media usage, 12 hours of navigation, and 24 hours of video streaming.

For specs, the M7 Plus 5G is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU (~900 MHz), up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card.

The smartphone runs Android 15 with HyperOS for POCO backed with AI features, and is promised two major Android updates and four years of security patches. It comes with an IP64 dust and splash-resistant rating and is available in three color options – Chrome Silver, Aqua Blue, and Carbon Black.

For cameras, the POCO M7 Plus 5G is equipped with a dual camera setup of a 50 MP main and a secondary sensor, while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, USB Type-C, 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity, and more.

Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, POCO and Xiaomi, India said, “With the POCO M7 Plus 5G, we wanted to create a device that’s truly built for the new-age entertainment lifestyle, a phone that can keep up with your busiest days, longest binge sessions and most demanding apps. By packing the largest battery, largest display, and highest refresh rate in its segment, along with long-term durability, the M7 Plus 5G truly Brings More Power to You. It’s a perfect blend of endurance, performance and entertainment that redefines what users can expect in the sub ₹15K category.”

The POCO M7 Plus 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 19th August 2025 on Flipkart.com. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 discount with HDFC, ICICI, and SBI cards or a ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange, and no-cost EMI up to 3 months.

