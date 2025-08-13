Lenovo India has launched its latest entry-level tablet – the Lenovo Tab at ₹10,999, bringing a balance of entertainment, productivity, and affordability. The tablet highlights its large 10.1-inch Full HD display, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4G LTE connectivity, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and 5,100 mAh battery. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the Lenovo Idea Tab, starting at ₹16,999.

The Lenovo Tab comes in a metallic design in Polar Blue color, bundled with a clear case with an inbuilt kickstand, enabling Standby Mode to turn it into a digital photo frame or clock. The tablet sports a large 10.1-inch LCD display with Full HD resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate, TÜV low blue light certification, up to 400 nits peak brightness, and face unlock. It also comes with a dual-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced media experience.

The Lenovo Tab is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage (expandable via microSD card), along with an optional LTE variant for 4G connectivity. It packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The tablet runs Android 14 with Lenovo ZUI 16 on top and is confirmed to receive two years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. For cameras, it has an 8 MP main camera on the rear side and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front side.

The price for the Lenovo Tab is ₹10,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage + Wi-Fi variant, ₹11,998 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage + Wi-Fi variant, and ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage + Wi-Fi + 4G variant. The tablet is available on Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores.

